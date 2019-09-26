Doing Data Right: How the employment proposition has fundamentally changed

Employees in the data era are looking for roles with complex challenges that help them contribute to their organisation in a meaningful way.

Employment and the labour market was a common topic for those speaking at The Scotsman's 2019 data conference, 'Doing Data Right'.

Paul Forrest, Chairman of MBN Solutions

Paul Forrest, Chairman of MBN Solutions says the 'employment proposition' has seen a seismic change over the last 15 to 20 years.

"The employment proposition is quite key," he says.

"It's my offer to you to come and work for me and that's changed over the years."

Where prospective candidates would flock to big brands and have to fight their way into a job, "organisations are now having to set their stall out, attract people and sell [the role] to them".

According to Paul Forrest, who also chaired the Doing Data Right conference, the change in the employment proposition is down to employees "looking for complex challenges they can get their teeth into", offering substance and added value to an organisation in a meaningful way.