Dogrobes partners with Dementia Dog Project to tackle disease

Pet accessory company Dogrobes is launching a charity calendar to fund the training of assistance dogs for people suffering from dementia.

The Fochabers business, which produces jackets to help dogs dry more quickly, is aiming to raise money for the Dementia Dog Project – a collaboration between Alzheimer Scotland and Dogs for Good which develops and pilots services for those living with dementia.

From left: Fiona Corner, Nadia Sutherland and Margaret Reynolds with Alex the assistance dog. Picture: Contributed

Funded by charitable donations, the project explores how trained dogs can help people live well with dementia and promotes independent living.

Dogrobes already supplies one of its coats to each dementia assistance dog upon completion of its training.

Owner Margaret Reynolds decided to support the project following the death of her father, who suffered with Alzheimer’s. Reynolds feels her toy poodle, Missie, had helped him through the more difficult days.

She said: “When we found out the future of the project was at stake due to lack of funding, we knew we had to do more. So, we have made the Dementia Dog Project our charity of the year.”

Fiona Corner, project manager for Dementia Dogs added: “Daily routines can be a secure anchor for families as the condition progresses; the dog acting as a household reminder can really help take some weight and worry off partners and carers.

"We have also seen how the dog can help families start each day with a smile, and help them cope and feel more resilient to the daily challenges associated with living with dementia. We are absolutely delighted to receive this generous support from Dogrobes which will help to keep this worthwhile and vital project going.”

The Dementia Dog Project is currently being piloted in central Scotland and three counties in England.

