Dogrobes laps up Fife Arms supply contract

A Fochabers-based pet accessories firm has got its paws on a contract to supply specialist dog drying coats to an iconic Cairngorms hotel.

Dogrobes, which produces luxury jackets to help pooches dry more quickly, has secured a deal with The Fife Arms in Braemar.

Its products will be available for guests to use in the hotel’s Boot Room and will be also on sale in the hotel shop.

This comes on the back of contracts with distributors Orvis and IMS Europe, which were announced last month.

Dogrobes also offers a range of complementary accessories, including snoods to dry the dog’s head, neck and ears.

All of its products are made in Britain, with three manufacturers based in Scotland.

Founder Margaret Reynolds said the long-looped fabric absorbs moisture from the dog’s coat, while trapping body heat to help accelerate the drying process.

She said: “Dogrobes dry the dogs in around 30 minutes, depending on the breed.”