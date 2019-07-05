Dog drying coats support LGBTQ pride with rainbow range

A Fochabers-based dog accessories business has introduced a range of dog drying coats to support gay pride celebrations across the UK.

In response to requests from the LGBTQ community, Dogrobes has included rainbow-coloured canine jackets as part of its new Exclusive collection and is set to support pride celebrations in Brighton and Hove this August.

The coats, available in a range of sizes for Chihuahuas up to Newfoundlands, claim to dry the dogs in as little as 30 minutes. They are also set to be featured on the pride blog for Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show.

Dogrobes are sold by more than 70 stockists in the UK and are exported to Europe, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while still manufactured in Britain. The brand also supplies a number of high end hotels, such as the Fife Arms in Braemar.

Owner Margaret Reynolds said: “Dogs love them because they are so lightweight – even dogs who don’t like wearing jackets.”