DMA champions the 'value of data' during Fintech Festival

At an event held in Whitespace, industry leaders shared their views on ethical uses of data in their start-up businesses.

Thanks to big data scandals in recent years, such as the Cambridge Analytica saga, the world has woken up to the value of their data but little consensus on how to proceed with it.

The Value of Data event during the Fintech Festival.

Rejecting the nefarious methods employed by companies targetted by regulators in recent years, some Scottish Fintechs are emerging with business models for monetising the ethical use of your information, at a summit hosted by the Data & Marketing Association.

At Whitespace in Edinburgh, Fintech start-up representatives from LendingCrowd, Sustainably and Women's Coin joined Chair of DMA Scotland Firas Khnaisser and Fintech Scotland's Strategic Development Director Nicola Anderson for a summit embracing the value of data.

"Today we are here to talk about data as a force of good," said Firas Khnaisser.

"It's a very important time in our evolution as a city and as a country to start questioning ethical uses of data and how to provide customers with services and products that are relevant to them."

To hear more from Firas and Nicola Anderson, watch the interviews in the player above.