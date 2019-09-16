DM Hall strikes three-year partnering deal with self-catering body

DM Hall has entered into a three-year partnering agreement with the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) to be its preferred and promoted property services and advice provider.

The ASSC was founded in 1978 and has more than 650 members operating in excess of 7,000 self-catering properties throughout Scotland, from city centre apartments and rural cottages to lodges, chalets, and castles.

Mark O’Neill, head of energy at DM Hall, said: "Withdrawal of government guidance on energy assessment issues, specifically related to self-catering holiday accommodation, was the catalyst for initial conversations between ASSC and DM Hall.

"Further discussions, however, led ASSC chief executive Fiona Campbell to conclude that ASSC members could benefit significantly from accessing DM Hall’s expert insight and knowledge across a wide range of property issues. As a result, ASSC has directly recommended DM Hall to its members as its preferred and promoted property services and advice provider."

Campbell added: "With this move to appoint the firm as our preferred property services and advice provider we expect to enhance significantly our offering to ASSC members, both here in Scotland and further afield."