DLR Media plays it cool with Dundee Stars partnership

DLR Media, the recently founded marketing and communications agency based in Dundee, has become official brand partner of Dundee Stars ice hockey team in a one-year deal.

Daniel Rosie, managing director of DLR (pictured centre, with Omar Pacha, general manager of Dundee Stars, left, and Elliot Shaw, commercial manager of Dundee Stars), said: “I am excited about the opportunity it presents for our company. This new partnership will expose our brand work to an even greater number of local and national fans.”

The one-year deal lasts until the end of the 2020 season.

The Dundee Stars are Tayside’s professional ice hockey club currently playing in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL). They play home games at the 2,500-capacity Dundee Ice Arena.

DLR Media plans to deliver a range of services, including marketing and public relations, social media management and videography, along with training and workshops.