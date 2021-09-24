Disused facility on vast Glasgow industrial estate to be turned into 'green' warehousing

The £1.9 million redevelopment at Hillington Park near Glasgow is scheduled to start next week, with the 34-week work programme involving the complete redevelopment of the 1950s site into an “energy efficient, modern warehouse facility” spanning 22,540 square feet.

It will incorporate an “office pod installation” and a redesigned and enlarged service yard that meets modern HGV usage standards.

Developers highlighted the Carnegie Road project’s green credentials including enhanced insulation, LED lighting, heat pump efficient heating and the removal of gas appliances. As a result, energy consumption is expected to be slashed by almost 80 per cent.

The project was tendered by lead consultancy EPC Associates which is supplying principal designer, project and cost management services.

The work programme, which will be undertaken by Glasgow-based contractor Insite Contracts, will see the demolition of the redundant office element while the warehouse building will be stripped back to the structural frame and reclad.

The scheme at Carnegie Road is part of Frasers Property’s ongoing transformation of the vast Hillington Park estate. It comes on the back of the West 100 and 200 development, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022 which will see the creation of almost 133,000 sq ft of industrial units.

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park, said: “This is another substantial commitment by Frasers Property to invest in and substantially upgrade older stock.

“There is a lack of available modern units in the greater Glasgow industrial market and we expect this property will relet quickly once completed next year.”

