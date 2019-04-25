Discounter snaps up Midlothian retail unit

Discount retailer Bargain Buys is to open a new store in Midlothian this summer, occupying a vacant unit previously held by B&M.

The chain, part of the Poundstretcher group, has agreed a minimum five-year lease for the 16,350 square foot site at Penicuik Shopping Centre.

Owner Evolve Estates said it committed around £300,000 in refurbishments and incentives to secure the retailer as part of its long-term plan to regenerate the retail park.

The centre comprises 18 retail stores, to be anchored by Bargain Buys and Farmfoods. Other occupiers include Greggs, Lloyds TSB, Domino’s, Cancer Research and William Hill.

Director Joe O’Keefe said: “We are delighted to announce that Bargain Buys will be our new anchor store at this popular town centre shopping centre. It is testament to our commitment to investing in our portfolio that we have attracted yet another strong retailer in what are challenging times for the retail sector.”

Evolve has also pledged a further £1.5 million in Penicuik towards other developments subject to planning permissions being granted by the local authority