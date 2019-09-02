Digital training boosts bookings for B&B in 14th century Leslie Castle

Aberdeenshire bed and breakfast Leslie Castle has enjoyed a boost in web bookings after overhauling its digital strategy following training from Business Gateway.

The restored 14th century castle, near Auchleven, has seen a surge in direct sales and increased online traffic after re-developing its website, driving search engine optimisation and investing in social media marketing.

Director John Andrea, who launched the B&B last year, said: “In an environment where digital presence is crucial to the success of any business, we urgently needed expert advice to increase our visibility on Google and ensure we were top of the list for potential guests.

“DigitalBoost has been instrumental in raising our profile and generating more business via our website. Its specialist advisers have implemented a robust digital marketing strategy and given me the skills and confidence to keep pace with any future developments.”

Kirstie McLaughlin, business adviser at Business Gateway, added: “Technology is forecast to be the fastest-growing sector in Scotland by 2024, so digital skills are crucial to business success.