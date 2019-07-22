Digital to help double sales at Touchstone Education

Property investment training firm Touchstone Education is gearing up for a 100 per cent rise in revenues after launching an online learning arm.

The Helensburgh-based business, which runs weekend seminars and courses teaching property investment skills and strategies, is aiming to double its £3.5 million turnover in the next 12 months, with a stretch revenue target of £10m by 2021.

The goals follow the launch of an online learning tool offering video tutorials, webinars and one-to-one support from property experts.

Touchstone is looking to recruit an additional eight staff to supplement its 32-strong workforce – split between Helensburgh and its Doncaster training centre – and establish a London office.

The company has also grown its online offering with the publication of a downloadable manual to help investors prepare for the potential effects of Brexit.

Founder Paul Smith, former managing director of Allied Distillers, runs Touchstone with his wife Aniko, previously a commercial director at the spirits group.

Smith said the addition of remote learning products is a “natural progression”, adding: “Our customers are successful professionals and businesspeople, living busy lives in which time-management is often their biggest challenge.

“Taking the content of our property investment courses and making them available online in a convenient, accessible format will allow them to meet their goals without it impacting on their careers and family lives.”