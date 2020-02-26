Digital specialist creating 100 jobs in Edinburgh with new office

A business helping firms to bridge the digital skills gap is to open its first Scottish office in a move that will create 100 tech roles in Edinburgh over the next 18 months.

AND Digital said the site – its tenth in the UK – coincides with an £11 million equity investment from BGF to support the company’s continued growth and global expansion.

Scotlands 'close-knit, supportive tech community is the beating heart of its blossoming digital sector,' he added. Picture: contributed.

The move comes as the firm – which was founded in 2014 and whose clients include British Airways, Diageo, the Ministry of Justice, Gousto and Whitbread – continues to widen across the UK, also preparing for international expansion over the next 12 months.

It opened three sites in 2019, and says it “focuses on both people and technology, empowering businesses to meet their digital goals”.

Founder and chief executive Paramjit Uppal, said: “AND was created to accelerate the digital capabilities of ambitious organisations of all sizes, but while technology is seen as an essential key to success, the digital skills gap can prevent businesses from realising their investment in technology as quickly or as completely as they’d like.

“We provide immediate access to the tech talent they require and co-create their products in partnership with them.

“Scotland’s digital and tech sector has a worldwide reputation. The country is at the forefront of digital innovation, demonstrating global impact in many growth industries including robotics, space and data driven innovation. We’re proud to be joining such a thriving tech community to collaborate with a diverse range of businesses and help them to achieve their digital ambitions.”

AND Digital also stated that it has rapidly expanded, now employing in excess of 600 technology experts across a network of autonomous “clubs”. In line with previous launches, the Edinburgh premises will see it recruit 100 tech positions within 18 months of opening, including user experience designers, platform developers, full stack engineers, product analysts and project leaders known as “Scrum masters”.

Uppal continued: “Scotland’s close-knit, supportive tech community is the beating heart of its blossoming digital sector and we look forward to becoming part of that community as we work in partnership with businesses across Scotland.”

Alex Snodgrass, an investor at BGF who will join the board of AND Digital, said: “Paramjit and the team have built an excellent track record in the market through working with some of the UK’s biggest enterprises. We’re delighted to be joining the business at such an exciting time, supporting the next stage of its growth journey to further expand across the UK and build an international offering.”

AND also said that while Scotland’s “burgeoning” tech sector contributes £4.9 billion annually to the country’s economy, there are more than 13,000 unfilled digital positions each year.