Digital demand drives profits higher at Scottish IT recruiter

IT recruiter Be-IT has seen annual earnings push higher following a surge in public sector contracts.

The business, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast, saw gross profits increase by 46 per cent to £2.8 million in the year to 31 March.

Be-IT recorded a 18 per cent rise in revenues to £12.7m thanks to increasing demand for digital transformation skills, particularly from public sector clients.

It is now forecasting turnover to grow by 25 per cent to £17m in the current financial year.

MD Nikola Kelly said increasing digitalisation and advances in cyber protection, artificial intelligence, robotics and big data are creating a “greater and more diverse market” for the IT specialist.

She said: “We’ve seen a big increase in our public sector work, as well as expanding into the financial services sector, utilities and consultancy.

“The sector is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities for us to make the most of.”

Chief executive Gareth Biggerstaff added: “Legislative changes such as IR35, the settlement of Brexit and the expediential increase in demand for technology services are creating opportunities for Be-IT to bring new solutions the marketplace which in turn create new revenue streams which shall fuel further growth over the 12 months ahead.”

Be-IT, which places between 35 and 40 IT professionals each month, has nearly 200 buying clients across the UK and achieved growth in the last financial year while maintaining the same headcount.