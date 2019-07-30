Digital body ScotlandIS names successor to Polly Purvis

Digital technologies trade association ScotlandIS has appointed Jane Morrison-Ross as its new chief executive.

Morrison-Ross, a former board member of the trade body, is described as having a strong track record in the digital industry and has held a number of senior roles at Capgemini. Most recently she served as chief executive of the Taigh Chearsabhagh Museum & Arts Centre on North Uist.

She will replace long-standing leader Polly Purvis, who has been with the organisation since its inception in 2000, and held the top role for six years.

The two will work alongside each other from mid-August, when Morrison-Ross is set to join the body, with Purvis retiring in October.

ScotlandIS chair Frances Sneddon said: ”Jane is not only a proven, innovative CEO but also a long-standing contributor to the growth of Scotland’s technology sector.”

It has been calculated that the digital technologies industry contributes £6 billion to the Scottish economy.