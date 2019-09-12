Digital agency GearedApp plans a dozen Edinburgh jobs

An Edinburgh digital agency has announced plans to double headcount as it celebrates its sixth anniversary.

GearedApp, whose clients include the NHS, Homeless World Cup and Enterobiotix, aims to grow its team to 24 staff in the next year.

The Leith-based business also distributed six “gifts” to mark the milestone, including a digital project starter pack to support innovators and budding entrepreneurs in launching their ideas.

GearedApp, established in 2013 by three Masters students at Edinburgh Napier University, designs and develops user-friendly mobile apps and web platforms.

Co-founder and director Lara Findlay said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our sixth birthday - this is a real milestone for us as a company.

“From three enthusiastic students to now an ever-expanding team based in Leith, we are so proud of our success. We can’t thank those around us enough who have provided us with the support to get us to where we are today.

“The team have been working together this week to do our bit for our community. So far we have been promoting some of our fantastic “Tech For Good” clients and we have announced that we are offsetting one year of our carbon footprint by planting over 200 trees.

"We now have plans to offer a free digital project starter pack to help innovators and budding entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground.”