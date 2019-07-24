Digging up a new holiday resort for Midlothian at former quarry site

A former quarry in Midlothian, which has been used as a landfill site, could be transformed into a holiday resort under new proposals.

FCC Environment has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice with Midlothian Council for the Drummond Moor site, which lies to the south of the former Rosslynlee Hospital in the county.

The plans will be for a 60 lodge holiday park, with the buildings built at land around an area used for landfill.

The landfill site itself will be opened up to create footpaths and picnic areas to serve the holiday homes.

FCC said that the resort would provide a significant contribution to the rural economy, as well as making best use of otherwise redundant land.

David Molland, from FCC Environment, gave more details of the plans for the former quarry site.

He said: “Drummond Moor is a former quarry of which part has already been restored through landfill.

“The remainder of the quarry is receiving clean soils to lift the level to tie into the surrounding land to create a development platform.

“It is this area that the lodges are proposed, providing a unique opportunity to offer a sustainable development to the community, utilising a redundant site as well as opening up a significant area of land for recreational uses.”

The proposed development at the former quarry site will comprise a mixture of four to eight person lodges and include a reception and facilities building.

The on-site facilities at Drummond Moor are expected to attract visitors throughout the year, contributing to the Midlothian economy all year round.

FCC Environment is one of the UK’s leading resource and waste management businesses.

The company has a large landholding across the UK, with much of the land once associated with its waste management and/or quarry operations.

As part of its commitment to environmental excellence, FCC Environment has embarked on a process of reviewing how redundant land can be brought back into productive use, and the planning application at Drummond Moor forms a part of that plan.

The firm, which earlier this year secured planning approval for holiday lodges next to another similar site in Yorkshire, has told the local authority here in Midlothian that it plans to present its proposals to Howgate Community Council next month.

In its application notice to the council, FCC says that it plans to attend Howgate Village Hall on August 28 to reveal more about its plans.

Marie Sharp - Local Democracy Reporting Service