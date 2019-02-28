Developers say Edinburgh surfing centre still on track for 2020 opening

The developer behind Scotland’s first artificial surfing centre has vowed the project remains on schedule, despite no work being carried out on site since plans were given the green light almost a year ago.

The disused Craigpark Quarry near Ratho is to be transformed into Wavegarden Scotland, a multi-million pound innovative surf and leisure facility capable of mimicking ocean waves.

Andy Hadden says construction on the new Wavegarden Scotland is to begin as soon as possible ahead of a 2020 opening.

Surfers and other water sports enthusiasts would be able to hang ten to their heart’s content thanks to a new technology called The Cove – capable of generating 1000 waves every hour.

Edinburgh City Council’s development management sub-committee backed the plans in April last year, subject to a legal agreement.

But eight months on and with no sign of construction, the developers have reassured members of the public that the project remains on course for its 2020 opening.

Andy Hadden, co-founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd who are developing Wavegarden Scotland told the Evening News: “We hope to start work on site as soon as possible.

“We are in the process of finalising the legal agreement with Edinburgh City Council, which involves funding a bridge between Wavegarden Scotland and the EICA and connecting it to the canal towpath which will be of benefit to the community.

“Wavegarden Scotland remains on target for a 2020 opening.”

As well as surfing and water sports facilities, the proposals also include self-catering lodges, a café, car park, retail outlets and a large country park aimed at walkers, runners and cyclists.

The planned site lies directly across from the EICC arena and it is hoped that, together, these facilities could put Ratho on the map as an outdoor adventure destination, providing huge benefits to the local economy.

The Wavegarden Scotland development expects to create more than 80 jobs, including specialist water sports positions and a variety of roles in retail, catering and leisure.

Bosses at developer Tartan Leisure said momentum behind the plan had been building steadily thanks to the inclusion of surfing in the next Olympics and the success of similar facilities in Wales and Texas.

A similar project was launched in Snowdonia in August 2015 which has since welcomed more than 150,000 visitors.

The 23 hectare wave park has been designed by landscape architects HarrisonStevens, and will also include a large country park for walkers, runners and cyclists.

Local Labour councillor Ricky Henderson said: “It is great to see something of this scale positively promoting outdoor physical activities in the area.

“Providing a link over the canal to the climbing centre too will make Ratho a real magnet for people to come and spend their time outdoors.

“Sometimes these things can take time but I’m pleased to hear that reassurances have been made that this development is on track.”

