Designer to raise funds for post breast cancer surgery lingerie collection

An Edinburgh-based designer and artist has unveiled plans for a crowdfunding campaign to help launch her post breast cancer surgery lingerie collection.

Caroline Kennedy Alexander was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, undergoing several operations and radiotherapy, and after it returned in 2015, had a double mastectomy with reconstruction.

The entrepreneur, who studied fashion design in Ireland and later sculpture at Edinburgh College of Art, found it impossible to find bras that were comfortable as well as feminine, resulting in her working closely with Maggie’s Centre and Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital to find out if other women felt the same.

Her research identified a gap in the market for post-surgery underwear that was soft and elegant.

She designed her own LoveRose Lingerie range, which is named after her sister Rose, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away in 2004.

Kennedy Alexander’s Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign will take place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October – with the sum raised set to help fund the first line of production that includes robes and matching briefs and later swimwear, yoga apparel and sleepwear.

She has received support from Business Gateway Edinburgh – and is planning to donate a percentage of profits to Maggie’s and Coppafeel, a breast cancer awareness charity.

The businesswoman said: “I know first-hand how having cancer can really affect every part of your life, and why it’s important for so many women to still be able to feel good and retain their femininity after surgery – which is why I’ve designed this collection that I’m really excited to launch with the help of a crowdfunding campaign.”

Susan Harkins, head of Business Gateway Edinburgh, said the organisation is pleased to “help Caroline get her LoveRose Lingerie collection off the ground with everything including business planning and marketing support to enable her to get off to a great start with her fantastic brand, which is guaranteed to be a huge success.”