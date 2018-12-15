Designer hopes to pocket more orders overseas

A Glasgow-based architect-turned-designer is looking to extend his retail offering’s international footprint next year after securing deals to supply a range of high street shops plus museums and galleries.

Allistair Burt is behind Hole In My Pocket, which produces cards, stationery and kitchenware, and has produced bespoke offerings for organisations including the National Trust for Scotland, with further commissions in the pipeline.

It is based near Queen’s Park in Glasgow and its products are exported to locations including New Zealand. Burt says it is looking to start working with new distributors in Australia and the US in spring next year. He is also looking at expansion in Germany.

Burt is also behind illustration and production company Eat Haggis, which, like Hole In My Pocket, sells its wares via online marketplace notonthehighstreet.com, and is behind art and contemporary design products about Scotland.

It has just launched a new range, with more scheduled for January. Its products can be found in galleries, museums and shops across Scotland, including the Glasgow museums, the National Galleries in Edinburgh, Paperchase and smaller boutiques like Cloudberry Gifts, Penny Black and Stephen O’Neil Gifts. Such deals have “ramped things up to another scale”, Burt added.