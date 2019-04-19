Design team appointed for Scots manufacturing hub

Have your say

Plans for an international centre of manufacturing expertise in Scotland have moved a step closer following the appointment of a design team.

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), hosted by the University of Strathclyde, aims to make the country a global leader in advanced manufacturing. By bringing industry, research and the wider public sector together it hopes to drive productivity and skills development.

Glasgow-based HLM Architects has been appointed to lead a design team including Waterman Civil & Structural Engineers, Davie + McCulloch Building Services Engineers and Robinson Low Francis LLP Cost Mangers. HLM will also be providing landscape architecture and interior design services.

Turner and Townsend has been appointed as project manager under the university’s framework agreement.

The hub will form part of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland.