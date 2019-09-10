Denholm hosts Scottish tech heavyweights for Scotland Fintech Festival

Recruitment agency Denholm will bring together high-profile Scottish tech leaders at an event in Edinburgh next week as part of the Scotland Fintech Festival.

The Edinburgh business has organised a keynote address and Q&A session featuring some of most recognisable names from the nation’s tech scene.

Speakers will include Steve Tigar, of personal finance app Money Dashboard; Darren Cairns, of Edinburgh fintech lending platform LendingCrowd; Ilana Munckton, of healthcare matching service Care Sourcer; and Bruce Walker, of summit organiser FutureX.

The event, to be held at Whitespace in Edinburgh on Wednesday 18 September, comes as part of the three-week long festival run by FinTech Scotland to drive growth and collaboration in the sector.

Tigar said: “Scotland’s fintech scene has moved towards a critical mass in recent years …and that’s evident when you consider some of our success stories to date – including FNZ, Nucleus, FreeAgent, Float and Castlight Financial.

“The more we can share our experiences in scaling, the greater chance we have to build on these successes going forward.”

Munckton added: “Growth requires data-driven thinking, customer-focused experimentation and value creation, and successful cross-functional collaboration.

"Demand for these skills in Scotland’s tech scene continues to increase. That means we need look at how we develop home-grown expertise, while also attracting a high calibre of talent from London and further afield.”

Denholm principal consultant Gareth Glen, organiser and host of the event, said: “We’re excited to have brought together some of the top people from Scotland’s tech sector to talk about product, market strategy, lessons around scaling and growth and, ultimately, what success looks like throughout the cycle.”