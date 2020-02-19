Demand sees Brechin-based Angus 3D Solutions spin out machining arm

Manufacturing firm Angus 3D Solutions has spun out its ­traditional machining and manufacturing service as a separate company – which aims to turn over £500,000 in its first year – to meet demand and allow each to focus on their core markets.

New firm Angus Machining Solutions is already working in Scotland and beyond with companies of all sizes to outsource their machining/manufacturing process on an ad-hoc or project-managed basis.

The two firms will sit inside a new group entity – The Angus Solutions Group. Angus 3D Solutions said the move comes as a result of global manufacturing veteran Andy Simpson spotting that an increasing number of start-ups and SMEs lack the resources or the ­experience to manage the machining/manufacturing process internally, while larger firms benefit through not having to devote resources on short-term projects or demand.

It added that the new company has already brought in five new clients from the oil and gas, renewable industries and lifestyle sectors. It is also working with firms in the industrial equipment, automation, construction, scientific and general manufacturing sectors.

Projects to date include ­having more than £400,000 of key high-value components machined in Scotland for a Canadian oil and gas ­supply company. The new Angus firm is targeting revenue of £500,000 this year and plans to take on one employee later in the year.

MD Andy Simpson said: “We’re excited to launch this new company to enable us to better meet the demand for the outsourced machining and manufacturing services we’ve offered through Angus 3D Solutions and which are already proving to be in high demand across a range of industries and company sizes.

"This will also allow each of our companies to focus on their core services and markets and grow at rates appropriate to each of them. I’m looking forward to seeing how they grow this year and create and support more Scottish manufacturing jobs.”

Angus 3D Solutions was created in 2017, and in 2018 was given a £175,000 grant by Zero Waste Scotland to enable up to £1 billion of economic opportunities for North-east Scotland by boosting the circular economy through the use of the cutting-edge technology in the Markforged Metal-X, then the most advanced metal 3D printer.

The firm in January of this year received a £39,000 regional selective assistance grant to help realise its new three-year growth plan.