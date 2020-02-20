Demand for tech talent strong despite sharp drop in vacancies in Edinburgh and Glasgow

Scotland has seen a significant drop in the number of available roles for technology professionals, compared to just six months ago, new analysis reveals.

The latest figures from Accenture’s UK Tech Talent Tracker found that there were 1,557 vacancies advertised for Edinburgh-based companies that require skills in emerging technologies, including data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and quantum computing. This is down from 2,666 in June, a drop of 42 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, the overall number of roles advertised has decreased by 36 per cent.

The report pointed to “several bright spots on the horizon” for the future of the Scottish technology scene.

Edinburgh has retained its title as the third-largest pool of digital talent in the UK. Some 10,500 professionals with emerging technology skills currently call the city home.

There has also been a growth in demand for skills in AI and machine learning, with job advertisements increasing by 33 per cent in Edinburgh and 44 per cent in Glasgow.

Opportunities

Michelle Hawkins, joint managing director of Accenture Scotland, said: “The opportunities for Scotland in the digital space are huge and we have a talent pool in this country which is world class.

“With strong roots of innovation led by academia and home to ‘unicorn’ companies, Edinburgh and Glasgow are creating diverse job opportunities across a range of technologies. And yet that position will be put under threat if organisations consider pulling back on hiring.”

Les Bayne, joint MD, added: “There is a great deal to be confident about. Edinburgh is defined as a home to the digital native. 20-40 year olds now account for 35 per cent of the population, the highest in Europe. The University of Edinburgh is also recognised as a world leader in informatics and computer science, and Glasgow has been proposed as one of the UK’s four hubs for quantum computing. Whether a start-up or large enterprise, the digital talent is available.”

READ MORE: Accenture swoops on data consultancy with Scots office in Edinburgh