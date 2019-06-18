DeltaTek Global seals North Sea cementing job for energy major Total

DeltaTek Global, the well construction specialist, has hailed the completion of its first SeaCure deployment for energy major Total E&P UK.

The company’s SeaCure service provides advanced cementing for subsea wells which is said to deliver “significant” rig time savings.

The SeaCure system was deployed from the Ocean Valiant mobile offshore drilling unit in a water depth of 115 metres within Total’s Ballindalloch oil field in the North Sea.

Chief commercial and operations officer at DeltaTek, Dave Shand, said: “A key deliverable was to get cement back to the seabed – SeaCure facilitates improved cement placement and this was the first-time cement has successfully been brought back to the seabed in this part of the North Sea.”

He added: “The DeltaTek team executed the job with clinical precision, minimising the volume of cement pumped, cement contamination, displacement and the patio around the well head. This project was a major success and again illustrated how SeaCure can optimise drilling operations.”