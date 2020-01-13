Delivery firm debuts eco-friendly vans in Scotland

A newspaper and parcel delivery service is expanding its zero-emissions delivery fleet to Scotland, as it accelerates towards using renewable energy across its entire operation.

Menzies Distribution stated that it already has the UK’s largest all-electric vehicle fleet and commercial charging infrastructure through its wholly-owned subsidiary Gnewt, delivering parcels across London.

The firm – which was offloaded by Edinburgh-based John Menzies in 2018 – said the new vans are based in Oban and are the first electric vehicles to be based in its Scottish network, joining the 120-strong electric fleet across the UK.

They will carry the eMenzies livery and serve routes across the west of Scotland.

Adam Smith, group commercial director at Menzies Distribution, welcomed the arrival of electric vehicles north of the Border. “We are looking to take the lessons we have learned from running one of the largest all-electric fleets in the UK and roll out across the country.”

