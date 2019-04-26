Debenhams to close these 22 stores - including one in Scotland

Have your say

Debenhams has confirmed plans for up to 22 store closures, putting 1,200 jobs at risk.

The retailer says the store closures will start next year and 1,200 staff will be affected by the first phase.

One store in Scotland is set to be affected.

Debenhams stores expected to close in 2020

-Altrincham

-Ashford

-Birmingham Fort

-Canterbury

-Chatham

-Eastbourne

-Folkestone

-Great Yarmouth

-Guildford

-Kirkcaldy

-Orpington

-Slough

-Southport

-Southsea

-Staines

-Stockton

-Walton

-Wandsworth

-Welwyn Garden City

-Wimbledon

-Witney

-Wolverhampton