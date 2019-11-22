David Sole chaired business bid ­specialist ramps up headcount and revenues

AM Bid, the business bid ­specialist chaired by Scots rugby legend David Sole, has continued to grow its headcount as it cheers its fifth year of trading with a further hike in turnover.

Revenues for the year to the end of September rose £169,000 to sit at £898,000, an increase of 23 per cent, the firm said today.

Andrew Morrison is the majority owner and managing director. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Staff numbers continued to grow with 12 employees now based in Scotland and England. There is also a pool of 25 experienced “bidding associates” located throughout the UK and Ireland who provide increased capacity during busy periods.

The firm said its progress had been achieved with no external financing while the business remains debt free.

During the financial year, the firm saw continued governance via the board which is led by Sole in the non-executive chairman’s role. The past year also saw the establishment of a senior management team with the appointment of an additional two senior managers.

Andrew Morrison, the majority owner and managing director, said: “While there are continuing political and economic uncertainties around Brexit, the make-up of future UK governments which may either increase or decrease the amount of public sector tendering and the possibility of a second Scottish independence referendum, we remain of the view that the future for outsourced bidding services remains strong.

“As many organisations move away from direct employment of support services, including bidding, we see opportunities to grow our customer base.

“We are also further developing our services in both funding applications (assisting organisations to obtain external funding) and award submission writing.

“It is intended that Board level employee directors will be given the opportunity to purchase shares in the company providing the business with both additional capital for investment and greater long-term buy-in from business-critical senior executives."

