David Sole-chaired business bid ­specialist opens Edinburgh HQ

AM Bid, the business bid ­specialist chaired by Scots rugby legend David Sole, will this week open the doors to its new base in Edinburgh.

The firm, which was launched in 2014 by its managing director Andrew Morrison, is to be one of the first tenants in the new 40,000 square feet WeWork facility on the city’s George Street. Morrison said the time was right to establish a headquarters in the capital.

“We are five years old now, turning over nearly £1 million per annum and it seemed the right time to have a base,” added Morrison, who has been operating the business out of North Berwick.

“We looked at a facility in Midlothian but the city centre location in Edinburgh is hard to beat,” he said.

“Three out of four of our senior management team as well as all of our board members are based in or close to Edinburgh. We also have staff in Glasgow and London. As the company scales, we may open offices in other locations.”

The George Street office, which has a terrace with views of Edinburgh Castle, will be New York-based WeWork's first venture into Scotland and its third in the UK after London and Manchester.