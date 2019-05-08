David Sole-chaired AM Bid on track to break £1m

AM Bid, the business bid ­specialist chaired by Scots rugby legend David Sole, is on track to top £1 million in turnover after a thumping first-half result.

The East Lothian-headquartered firm has seen its revenues jump every year since launching in 2014 and managing director Andrew Morrison said he was aiming to continue that success through 50 per cent annual growth over the next five years.

The firm is now closing in on full-year revenues of about £1.2m, ahead of its own projections. Turnover amounted to more than £450,000 in its half-year period.

Since launching, AM Bid has grown its team to ten and has also built a nationwide network of bid and tender experts. Scottish Grand Slam-winning rugby captain Sole is the firm’s non-executive chairman.

Morrison said: “I am very proud of the success AM Bid is achieving. Our clients are benefiting from assistance in helping grow their businesses through the creation of winning bids and proposals and our staff are benefiting from industry-leading career development opportunities.

“For example, David Gray, our bid development director, recently was named within the Global Top 40 Under 40 Bid Professionals from APMP, the bid world’s professional membership body.”

In just its second year, Morrison led the business to 195 per cent growth, which was followed up by 73 per cent growth in year three and 57 per cent last year.

AM Bid is based in North Berwick and has staff in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

The firm highlighted a success rate of more than 80 per cent in winning tenders for its clients and has secured more than £1 billion in total contract value in the past four years.