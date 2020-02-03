Cynergy Bank sets up shop in Edinburgh with ex-RBS hires

Specialist lender Cynergy Bank is pushing into Scotland after opening an office in the capital.

The bank, which was only set up two years ago but has roots stretching back to 1955, and is aimed at business owners, property entrepreneurs and family businesses, described Scotland as a “dynamic and evolving market”.

To facilitate its growth north of the Border, the bank has appointed two new team members. Kenny Stewart, who takes up the role of director property finance, Scotland worked with Royal Bank of Scotland for more than 30 years, where he led the structured finance business for a decade.

John Whyte, relationship director, also joins from RBS, bringing with him “significant experience” and a background in property finance.

Greg Jones, managing director, property finance and bridging at Cynergy Bank, said: “Over the years, we have been supporting UK property entrepreneurs and business owners, helping them to grow and achieve their ambitions. We know that Scotland is a dynamic and evolving market, and we are determined to support ambitious customers to capitalise on this opportunity by providing specialist support.

“We are excited about the opportunity and the support we can provide in this key market.”

Commenting on the launch of the office, Stewart said: “It is exciting to be joining the Cynergy Bank team. We know the Scottish market well and believe there is a good opportunity to grow our business.”