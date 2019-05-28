Custom House at full capacity as latest tenants move in

A historic Greenock property has moved to full occupancy after welcoming a new architectural practice.

Riverside Inverclyde’s (RI) Custom House has welcomed its newest tenant, Nicholson McShane Architects (NMA), meaning the Grade-A listed property is now fully let.

Economic development agency RI described its six-year, £5 million renovation of Custom House as “the jewel in the crown” of Greenock’s renaissance, which includes the development of Riverside Business Park and the creation of James Watt Dock Marina.

NMA has taken the last remaining 650 square foot office at the Grade A-listed building, increasing its floor space by 50 per cent compared to its former accommodation.

The architect joins tenants including Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, global paper exporter PG Paper and fashion clothing line Joules.

Founded in 2017 by directors Douglas Nicholson and Paul McShane, the practice relocated to accommodate for increased headcount, expanding from four to six staff.

Nicholson, who previously worked with McShane as director at Canata & Seggie Architects, explained the motive behind starting the firm. He said: “We had a vision of starting a new practice in a way that would allow the founders to retire and to provide continued employment for other staff members of Canata and Seggie.”

Andrew Bowman, head of business investment and operations at RI, added: “This bright young practice has been a tenant of RI’s since it was set up, initially taking space in Ladyburn Business Centre as their first step.

“NMA represents the kind of business which, given the opportunity to take root, can grow and help Inverclyde flourish.”