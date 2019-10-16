Cummins pushed to reconsider decision to close Cumbernauld factory

Local parlimentarians Jamie Hepburn and Stuart McDonald have reiterated their belief the 130 jobs dependent on the Cummins UK diesel engine factory in Cumbernauld can and should stay at the facility.

Mr Hepburn, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP, and Mr McDonald, Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirintilloch East MP, met with union representatives on Friday ahead of visiting the Napier Place site at the end of this week.

They have also received confirmation that the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise have started discussions with the firm.

Earlier this month Cummins announced the firm was moving to a consultation with employees regarding the site’s future.

In last week’s News & Chronicle a company spokesperson said: “We’ve been operating in Cumbernauld for over 30 years, but have sadly concluded that despite significant efforts to improve competitiveness, we cannot secure a sustainable future for the facility in the long-term.”

The news followed wider announcements from the firm regarding its restructuring, with Unite the Union setting out that jobs are potentially being moved south of the border to England.

The MP and MSP have signed a joint letter to Scottish Government Minister for Public Finance and Digital Economy asking that for Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise to do everything possible to save the site.

The local Parliamentarians have also contacted the firm directly to push for the decision to be reconsidered and for the firm to postpone their plans to give Statutory Notice to their employees, so that discussion can continue without the pressure of a statutory deadline

Those potentially affected by the proposed closure are encouraged to reach out to them directly should they require any advice or assistance whatsoever.

Mr Hepburn said: “The Cummins site at Napier Place is clearly an important part of the company’s industrial process, and closure of the facility would be the wrong response to issues that the firm may be facing.

“It is important these jobs stay in Cumbernauld. I hope that the firm will now reconsider this course of action and instead look at other methods to secure the sustainability of their operations.

“I would like to remind employees and families that may be affected by this potential closure that they can always get in touch with me for advice and assistance in what is no doubt a difficult time.”

Mr McDonald added: “Cummins has provided valuable employment here in Cumbernauld for decades. I hope that on reviewing this decision, the firm will see that the site has been a valuable asset throughout this time and that it can continue to be so in the future.

“I hope that Cummins will now engage with unions, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise to find a solution that keeps these jobs in Cumbernauld and both Jamie Hepburn and I will all we can do support that process.

“I will resolve to keep constituents updated as this issue progresses.”

The Cummins UK plant in nearby Dunns Wood Road is not affected.