Cruden Group tackles skills gap with apprentice intake

Construction firm Cruden Group has expanded its team with the addition of 13 modern apprentices, boosting its total apprentice headcount to more than 80.

The group said it aims to develop Scotland’s young workforce and tackle the skills shortage with the four-year programme, which runs annually and offers 16 to 20-year-olds a route into a career in construction.

Chief executive Kevin Reid said: “Through our Cruden Academy, we place a lot of emphasis on retaining and investing in our staff and we are proud to have a regular intake to our apprenticeship programme, employing the majority of our apprentices once they qualify.

“The construction industry is in the grip of a well-documented skills shortage and collectively we must secure a talented workforce that has the right motivation to future-proof this thriving industry. Our ‘grow your own’ approach to training and development allows us to contribute directly this issue, ensuring Scotland’s construction industry retains a highly-skilled workforce."

Two of this year’s new recruits, apprentice painter Caitlin MacGregor and apprentice joiner Caitlin Sheekey, said they were pleased to be flying the flag for women in construction.

MacGregor, aged 20, said: “I love painting so I’m thrilled to be starting my apprenticeship at Cruden and I’m looking forward to getting on site and being able to learn throughout my career.”

Sheekey, aged 20, added: “My family and friends are surprised but very proud that I’ve chosen to follow a career path into construction. I’m delighted to start working towards gaining such a valuable trade.”