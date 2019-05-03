Crowdfunding appeal launched in Linlithgow as statues to cost more than planned

Fresh details have emerged about the civic sculpture project which will see the two symbols of Linlithgow cast in bronze.

The figures are of St Michael vanquishing the dragon and the legendary ‘black bitch’ – both of which have been proudly been used as civic insignia for centuries.

Sculptor Alan Herriot has been drafted in to create the statue of the saint which will be placed outside Low Port Primary School.

It’s been revealed that the sculptor responsible for the canalside figure of Dudley the cat, David Annand will create the black bitch.

This will be positioned amidst fundraising memorial benches in High Street opposite St Peter’s Episcopal Church.

One of the trio of benches has already been snapped up by an anonymous donor at the price of £1,500.

And it’s anticipated that crowdfunding can make up a shortfall with the project.

For it has emerged that changes made to the original proposals have added a sizeable sum to the original bill.

Ron Smith who is convenor of Linlithgow Burgh explained: “Although much of the funding for the sculpture project will come from money set aside by the Linlithgow Town Centre BID and the Linlithgow & Linlithgow Town Management Group, we are busy trying to obtain grant aid from a variety of sources.

“This is not proving to be particularly easy and for the project to go ahead , we really do need donations from interested local organisations, public spirited individuals, families and businesses.

“Changes made to the proposals in response to the public consultation have added about £10,000 to the overall cost of the project.

“ We hope to meet and surpass through a crowdfunding campaign

“We also think that donations - whether small or large will help to foster a sense of ownership amongst the local community.

For more information see the Linlithgow Civic Sculpture Project Crowdfunder page.

Alternatively, see the Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow website.