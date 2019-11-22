Cringletie culinary staff celebrate double rosette success

A Borders hotel is celebrating having been awarded an Automobile Association double rosette in the organisation’s latest guide.

The restaurant at Cringletie House in Peebles has only been under the leadership of head chef Iain Gourlay since July 2018, but it’s already dishing up award-winning food.

It prides itself on a menu which showcases the best of Scottish produce served with a twist, including it’s recently launched Sunday lunch menu featuring Tweed Valley beef.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Iain previously worked at the five star Isle of Eriska Hotel, Spa and Island, the 3AA rosette Rowhill Grange Hotel in Dartford and at the 2AA rosette and Michelin-listed Livingston’s Restaurant in Linlithgow.

Iain said: “I am absolutely delighted with the award of 2 AA rosettes. It’s an achievement for the whole team, both the kitchen and front of house and a testament to their hard work.

“I’d also like to thank Bill and Ann Cross for their support since purchasing the hotel earlier in the year.”

The 15-bedroom hotel, set in a 28-acre country estate, was bought and renovated by Cross Hotels in February.

In October, it was awarded Hotel Dining Experience of the Year at the Hotel Awards Scotland.

Bill Cross, who owns the hotel with wife Ann, added: “Since acquiring Cringletie we have been working hard with the food and beverage team on the hotel’s food offering. The 2 AA rosettes are recognition that those endeavours are starting to bear fruit and we are very proud of what the team here at Cringletie have achieved.”

One to five rosettes are awarded by the AA as an accreditation for culinary excellence.

Just 10% of UK restaurants are of a standard which is worthy of one rosette and above. To achieve two rosettes, a restaurant needs to achieve higher standards and better consistency. A greater precision is apparent in the cooking, and there is obvious attention in the selection of quality ingredients.

Cringletie House joins Jedburgh’s Capon Tree, Windlestraw at Walkerburn, and Kelso’s Cobbles and Ednam House as the region’s only accredited establishments.