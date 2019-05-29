CR Smith sparkles as revenues head north

Scottish double glazing and conservatories firm CR Smith has posted positive results for the eighth successive year.

Revenues for CR Smith Glaziers (Dunfermline) Limited, which encompasses the group’s domestic sales and installations operation, rose 5 per cent to £23.5 million, in the year to 31 August. Profits after tax were slightly down at some £98,000 but operating profit – which the firm uses as its performance benchmark – remained steady at £120,000.

Revenues for the commercial arm, CR Smith Manufacturing, stood at £8.9m at the end of the financial year, a 9 per cent hike over the previous 12 months. Profit after tax and operating profit rose to £82,000 (up £49,000) and £123,000 (up £61,000), respectively.

The Fife-based company has been in existence for more than 100 years and was bought by Gerard Eadie some 40 years ago. He said: “We have continually developed our products to meet [customers’] needs and that is reflected in the latest accounts.”

Colin Eadie, director of CR Smith Manufacturing, added: “The expertise that resides in the factory, along with the investment we have made in the machinery, is integral to the success of the whole company.”

With its headquarters in Dunfermline and a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Cowdenbeath, the company also has bases in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness and employs nearly 400 people across Scotland.