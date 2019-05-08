Councillors back plans for Edinburgh Airport 'Gateway' which could bring 12,000 jobs

Councillors have today backed plans for a huge development near Edinburgh Airport that could create 12,000 new jobs.

Boasting office space, residential units, hotel rooms and retail and leisure space, the International Business Gateway - which has been discussed for more than a decade - would be built on vacant land near the airport's Hilton Hotel and the main A8 road.

Today, at a meeting of Edinburgh City Council's development management sub committee, councillors approved planning permission in principle for the International Business Gateway, subject to approval by the full council.

The development would include over 122,000 sq metres of office space, 396 residential units, 1,150 hotel rooms and almost 5,500 sq metres of retail and leisure space.

West Edinburgh was identified as a "national development asset" in 2008 and an implementation plan for "Edinburgh International: Scotland's Global Hub" was launched in 2011.

The proposed development is being is being driven by a consortium consisting of Murray Estates, Frogmore Property, New Ingliston Limited and Salmon Harvester Properties.