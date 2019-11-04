Corum Property gives first woman keys to boardroom

Estate agency Corum Property has promoted Sally Cormack as head of sales process and associate partner, making her the first woman to hold a position at that level.

Cormack, whose career in the property industry spans three decades, was part of the original Corum team when the business was founded in 2003.

Corum said Cormack’s new role will include overseeing the sales processes and ensuring quality customer service across all nine branches.

The business has bases in Newton Mearns, Bearsden, Shawlands, Glasgow West End, Largs, Ayr, Troon, Bridge of Weir and Netherlee and Clarkston.

Managing partner John Kelly said: “Sally’s wealth of experience in the sector, makes her an excellent addition to our management team. She will spearhead the implementation of a bespoke customer relationship management system at Corum and ensure the success of this next phase of customer service.”

Cormack said: “I’m delighted to be promoted to Associate Partner and look forward to facing the challenges of an ever-changing market with the dedicated Corum team across all the branches.”

READ MORE: New RBS boss Alison Rose promises to make bank more 'accessible and inclusive'