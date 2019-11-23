Corporate football events firm cheers beer maker sponsorship

Business Fives is kicking off its winter series of events having attracted the support of season sponsor McEwan’s.

The corporate football events venture said it had passed a “significant milestone” over the summer with more than £110,000 having been donated to charity. The aim over the winter is to reach the £150,000 mark.

Joanna McNeil, brand Manager at McEwan’s, said: “The McEwan’s brand has a rich heritage that is intrinsically linked to Scottish football, and the fact Business Fives encourages all levels of ability to come together and participate; promoting health, fitness, wellbeing and community engagement is fantastic.”

Business Fives managing director John McClarey added: “It is an exciting partnership and with their campaigns throughout the year it made sense to align our brands.”

At the events players will take to social media to single out their “McNificent Moments” and can celebrate their goals with a pint of McEwan’s.

