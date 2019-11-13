Cornerstone Asset Management has ethical investors in sights

Have your say

Financial advisory firm Cornerstone Asset Management has ethically-minded investors in its sights with the launch of a new portfolio.

The firm, which operates out of Edinburgh and Glasgow, said the new investment proposition would address the issue of sustainability while directly supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Responsible Futures portfolio has been developed with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management to take into account “the future challenges that the world, society, business and governments face”.

Ethical investing excludes certain assets, such as tobacco companies or weapons manufacturers, from an investment fund or portfolio on moral grounds.

Jen Paice, managing director of Cornerstone, said: "It is important that we broaden our investment offering to capture the changing attitudes of both the young and old with an investment opportunity for ethically-minded investors.

"There’s a greater spotlight on sustainability issues and a groundswell for change."