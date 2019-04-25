Contract wins spur expansion at Kintore’s eGroup

Aberdeenshire firm eGroup is eying further growth after securing contracts worth a combined £8 million.

The company, which currently employs about 190 people, will provide fabrication services and erection of structural steel and cladding works for several large-scale projects across the UK.

The latest contract awards follow on from a £1m investment by the group in building improvements, new equipment and machinery. It has also outlined plans to create up to 30 jobs within the next three years, including several senior posts.

The family-run business, which can trace its roots back to 1976 and the launch of RIM Fabrication, recently re-branded under a new banner following the amalgamation of four separate divisions – eBlast, eClad, eFab (formerly RIM Fabrication) and eTest (formerly CSD Scotland).

Neil McDonald, chief executive and owner of eGroup, said: “These significant contract awards are testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff across all parts of the group, with many of these leading clients having now worked with us across multiple projects for several years.

“The established reputations of our respective group companies for delivering large-scale complex projects remains a significant advantage and serves to enhance our new identity.

“While the North-east of Scotland remains our primary focus, we are increasingly finding opportunities to further extend our reach throughout other parts of Scotland and the UK.”