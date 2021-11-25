Warning issued over fidget toy advent calendar which has toxic chemical harmful to children

Officials have issued a safety warning over a fidget toy advent calendar which contains high levels of a toxic chemical harmful to children.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 2:58 pm
Trading standards officers said the calendar should not be given to children.

Tests of the toys found excessive amounts of a plastic softening chemical which can harm children’s health, causing possible damage to their reproductive system.

The fidget toy advent calendar which officials have issued a safety warning.

The calendar has been on sale in North Lanarkshire and the local authority said the product does not identify either the manufacturer or importer.

“Testing of the product highlighted significant safety concerns,” said councillor Michael McPake of North Lanarkshire Council.

“We are taking action to remove these calendars from sale and I would ask the public to share this information with anyone who might have bought one.

“Our advice is don’t open them or let children play with the toys inside, and return the calendar to the retailer. You are entitled to a refund.”

