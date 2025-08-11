Staff will soon own the company, sharing profits and shaping its future 🤝

The Entertainer is transferring full ownership to its 1,900 employees this September

Staff will share profits through bonuses and gain a voice in company decisions

The move aims to preserve the company’s family culture and Christian values

No store closures are planned despite cautious hiring and paused expansion

Customers can expect continued service and passion from employee-owners

One of the UK’s biggest toy retailers is making a groundbreaking shift by handing over full ownership to its 1,900 employees this September.

Gary Grant, who started The Entertainer 44 years ago with his wife Catherine, is passing the baton through an employee ownership trust, a move that promises to reshape how the company operates and rewards its workforce.

But what does employee ownership mean for workers, is it worth seeking out a new role at The Entertainer, and how will the news affect shoppers? Here is everything you need to know about it...

What does employee ownership mean for workers?

Instead of outside investors or a sale to another retailer, the entire Entertainer business will now be owned by the people who work there.

This means employees will share in the company’s profits through bonuses and gain a voice in how The Entertainer is run.

(Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

With nearly 400 staff members serving for more than a decade, and some over 20 years, the move aims to preserve the company’s family-like culture and Christian values.

While it may take a couple of years before staff see meaningful bonus payouts (expected from the 2027 financial year), the shift offers a more inclusive and potentially lucrative future for workers.

How to join The Entertainer team

The Entertainer remains a major employer with over 160 shops and more than 1,000 concessions across the UK, including partnerships with Tesco and Matalan.

If you’re interested in working there, watch their careers page for openings, especially seasonal roles around Christmas, the company’s busiest time of year.

The company values loyalty and long-term commitment, with many employees staying for decades, so it’s a great option if you’re seeking a stable retail career with a community feel.

Will shops close?

Despite recent expansion plan setbacks and a cautious approach to hiring (the brand recently froze some hiring and postponed opening new stores due to wider economic pressures), The Entertainer has not revealed any plans to close stores.

The business posted healthy pre-tax profits of £6.7 million in the last financial year and remains debt-free.

The change in ownership is expected to keep The Entertainer thriving on the High Street and beyond, maintaining the availability of toys across hundreds of locations.

As a shopper, this transition signals a future where your local toy shop is cared for by staff who have a direct stake in its success, and employee ownership often means better service, happier workers, and a stronger connection to the communities they serve.

For families shopping for toys, this could mean more consistency and passion behind the scenes, helping The Entertainer continue as a beloved destination for gifts.