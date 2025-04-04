Tariff turmoil sees FTSE 100 sink 4%: The impact on shop prices, the housing market and your Easter holiday

“These kinds of market moves can feel incredibly uncomfortable” – Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investors continued to dump shares on Friday as worries over US tariff plans intensified.

Shortly before 1pm, the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 share index was down more than 4 per cent, or 343.93 points, at 8,130.81, compounding Thursday’s slide. The index started lower but saw early losses deepen after China announced it will impose a 34 per cent “reciprocal” tariff on imports of all US products. That dragged the Footsie to its lowest level since December and has put it on track for its heaviest daily drop for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The UK may appear to have been dealt a better hand in this round of tariffs, but it’s so interlinked with global trade, it’s set to be slammed by the harsh winds blowing through the global economy.

The fall in the Footsie could have an impact on people's finances.

“These kinds of market moves can feel incredibly uncomfortable, but anyone who has lived through any market turmoil in the past knows how important it is to focus on your long-term investment horizons and ride out short-term storms.

“Investors should ensure they’re well diversified, without too much concentration on a particular market, and with money spread across different asset classes and geographies. Focusing on owning quality companies over the long term will help you see past dramatic short-term market movements.”

Here is a look at how households may find their finances could be affected:

- What about prices in shops?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US president Donald Trump's tariffs are having wide-ranging effects.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The impact on prices isn’t nailed on at this stage. There are a number of forces that could keep a lid on inflation. Worries about growth around the world mean central banks may keep interest rates as low as possible in order to support whatever growth is around.”

Fluctuations in sterling against other currencies will have an impact on prices.

Coles said: “We might also see some of the goods that were destined for the US being diverted elsewhere around the world - including the UK. If it means a glut, it could mean there are some decent bargains around. Plus, some companies will want to hold prices lower, in order to compete more effectively against US businesses, so we could benefit from that.

“However, there’s still the risk of inflation, because there’s the chance that companies increase their prices worldwide to pass the pain of tariffs onto consumers. It means we'll need to wait to see how all this shakes down.”

- How about jobs and the wider economy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If demand for exports reduces, some firms may have tough decisions to make about jobs, if they cannot find alternative markets. Firms relying on significant exports to the US could be particularly exposed.

Cars are the top product exported from the UK to the US. For UK carmakers, the US is the second largest export market behind the European Union.

Some UK retailers also have a significant proportion of their sales generated in the US, while some also import heavily from international markets. Spirits, such as Scotch whisky, and other alcoholic drinks are among the UK’s most significant export sectors, particularly in Scotland due to global demand for whisky. The outlook for the economy could also be gloomier. Economic growth could also be reduced as a result of the tariffs, experts have predicted.

- Could there be an impact on the housing market?

Richard Donnell , executive director at Zoopla, said the housing market is an extension of the UK economy, which sits in the global economy. He said: “The housing market has largely adjusted to higher borrowing costs and slower economic growth. The impact of Trump’s tariffs is complex to asses but overall its likely to suppress UK economic growth and keep inflation at levels that limit how much base rates will be cut in the near term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our outlook for the housing market was based on average mortgage rates remaining around 4.5 per cent over 2025. We still expect sales to grow over 2025 but price growth may slow more than expected as the market adjusts to the new stamp duty rates and increased caution by buyers on what to pay for homes.”

- How are investments and pension savings being affected?

US tariff plans have shaken financial markets and some households are seeing the impact of volatility on their investments and pension pots. Global stock markets have been affected and the UK’s top stocks slid further in value on Friday morning.

Analysts at Barclays have said there was a “high risk that the US economy enters a recession this year”. With much still uncertain, finance experts have warned of the risks of investors making “knee-jerk” decisions.

Helen Morrissey , head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Pensions are a long-term game and over the years, periods of market upheaval are to be expected. Making knee-jerk reactions such as changing investment strategy or cutting back on contributions can crystallise losses and make it harder for your fund to recover and this can impact your retirement income.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Could tariffs cause more financial pain for households in other ways?

The Office for Budget Responsibility has previously warned that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ headroom against her debt target would be at serious risk if tariffs were imposed. If this becomes the case, it has been speculated that potential options may mean the prospect of imposing more spending cuts or tax rises if she does not change her fiscal rules.

- What about Easter holidays abroad?

Coles said the pound has been gaining ground since a “tricky January” so “anyone who hasn’t checked the exchange rate for a few months is in for a pleasant surprise”. The strength - or weakness - of the pound will depend on the destination.

Coles said that those travelling to Europe may find their “holiday spending money stretched a bit thinner. As the dollar fell, money flooded into alternative currencies, and the euro was a key beneficiary”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad