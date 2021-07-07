Scottish forest reaching almost 2,000 acres for sale with offers over £18,000,000

Priesthaugh Forest, stretching 1,917.50 acres (776 hectares) in total, is located in Teviothead, Hawick, in the Scottish Borders and has had offers over £18,000,000.

The forest is made up of 83 percent Sitka spruce and has an internal forest road network.

Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group (GLFG) is managing the sale and has described the forest as “a truly unique offering.”

The forest comprises a jaunty tick shape, with the remainder of it being easily-worked land with mostly mild gradients most appropriate to commercial conifers and timber production, according to GLFG.

It is currently managed with the primary objective of timber production under a Long-Term Forest Plan (LTFP) dated February 2014.

The Scottish Borders is known for its commercial forests which are often located in areas with fast and easy access to major timber processing facilities.

