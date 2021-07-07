Scottish forest reaching almost 2,000 acres for sale with offers over £18,000,000

An extensive commercial conifer forest with large volumes of mature timber is on the market.

By Katharine Hay
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:45 pm
Priesthaugh Forest, stretching 1,917.50 acres (776 hectares) in total, is located in Teviothead, Hawick, in the Scottish Borders and has had offers over £18,000,000.

The forest is made up of 83 percent Sitka spruce and has an internal forest road network.

Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group (GLFG) is managing the sale and has described the forest as “a truly unique offering.”

The forest comprises a jaunty tick shape, with the remainder of it being easily-worked land with mostly mild gradients most appropriate to commercial conifers and timber production, according to GLFG.

It is currently managed with the primary objective of timber production under a Long-Term Forest Plan (LTFP) dated February 2014.

Priesthaugh Forest is on the market with offers over £18,000,000.

The Scottish Borders is known for its commercial forests which are often located in areas with fast and easy access to major timber processing facilities.

Scottish Borders
