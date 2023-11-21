Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 57: Kindness

The Fall of Galactica MacFee was how Miss Campbell described it to her friend Jennifer, the physical education teacher in the school’s primary division. That was the term she used as the two of them looked out over the playground from the staff common room, a welcome mid-morning cup of tea in hand..

“That’s her over there,” said Miss Campbell, pointing to the bench where Galactica was seated with another girl from her class, clearly detached from the various groups of children engaged in the activities of seven- and eight-year-olds at play. “Actually, I feel rather sorry for her. She’s a right little number, but I feel a certain sympathy.”

Jennifer surveyed the scene. “I haven’t come across her yet,” she said. “I’ve had plenty of experience of Olive, though, and the girl who follows her round like a shadow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pansy. Yes, Olive was the queen bee, and Galactica turned up and ran circles round her.” She paused. “It was quite impressive, in a way. But that’s what happens, isn’t it? Hubris leads to Nemesis, or is it the other way round?”

Jennifer took a sip of tea, and smiled. “Don’t ask me. I’m the physical education teacher, remember. So, what now?”

“Well, the gods have stepped in, it seems,” said Miss Campbell. “Galactica has been overthrown – rather quickly, perhaps – but her humiliation is to be short-lived, apparently. Had there not been a development, I would probably have had to step in and do something, but the status quo ante is being restored …”

Outside, the other girl on the bench suddenly stood up, having been beckoned by a friend. Galactica, now on her own, looked down at the ground in a studied show of insouciance. She might have sat there for some time, had it not been for the arrival of a small boy, who, having hesitated for a few moments, sat down beside her. This was Bertie.

“Are you all right, Galactica?” he asked.

Galactica took a moment to respond. “Oh, Bertie, it’s you. Of course I’m all right.”

Bertie considered this answer. “You look a bit unhappy. I don’t think you should be unhappy, Galactica.”

Galactica sucked in her cheeks. “Actually, I’m not unhappy, Bertie. I’m going to a different school, you see. I was thinking about that.”

“Why are you leaving, Galactica?”

“It’s because my mummy has decided that it would be easier for me to go to a school on the other side of town. There’s a school near Ann Street, where we live. It’s called Flora Stevenson’s, and my mummy can walk with me to go there in the mornings. That’s why.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bertie nodded. “That will be easier,” he said. “My granny brings me on the 23 bus. Sometimes it takes quite a long time if there’s a hold-up in the traffic.”

There was a brief silence, and then Bertie said, “I hope that you like your new school, Galactica. I hope that you’ll be happy there.” He looked at her. People like Galactica MacFee can’t help it, he thought. Nobody can help it, really, and we should tell ourselves that before we are nasty about them. And if they couldn’t help it, then perhaps we should be kind to them. Perhaps we should be kinder to everyone, whatever they were like – then they’d be kind back to us, and there would be less unhappiness.

“I’ll be really sorry when you go, Galactica,” he said.

She fixed him with a surprised stare. “Will you, Bertie? Will you miss me?”

Bertie nodded. He hoped that she would not notice his crossed fingers. Just to be safe, he sat on his left hand. If you crossed your fingers you could say things that were not true – everyone knew that, although there were some people, Tofu being an example, who never bothered to cross their fingers at all. But there was nothing anybody could do about Tofu – once again, that was something that everybody knew.

“I’ll miss you, Galactica. Definitely.”

“And Ranald Braveheart Macpherson?” asked Galactica. “Will he miss me too, Bertie?”

Bertie glanced across the playground to the spot where Ranald was lurking, watching this encounter, trying, largely in vain, to make himself inconspicuous.

“Yes,” said Bertie. “Ranald Braveheart Macpherson will miss you terribly, Galactica.”

Galactica became more cheerful. “Will you come to play at my house?” asked Galactica. “Do you know where Ann Street is, Bertie? Will you come there?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bertie hesitated. “Sometimes,” he said. “I’m very busy, you see, Galactica.”

Galactica seemed satisfied with that answer.

Then Bertie said, “I’m so sorry that our engagement’s going to be off – now that you’re going. But there we are. We have to accept these things. That’s what my granny says.”

“I suppose so,” said Galactica.

Bertie felt an immense surge of relief. And the pleasure he felt was doubled when Galactica reached into a bag at her feet and extracted a bar of chocolate. This she handed to Bertie. “I’d like you to have this, Bertie,” she said. “You’ve been so kind. You can have this to remember me by. Like a photograph in a silver frame. Like that.”

Bertie accepted the chocolate and thanked her politely.

“You should have a piece now,” said Galactica.

Bertie unwrapped the bar of chocolate and broke off a piece. As he popped this into his mouth, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson appeared at his side. “Is that chocolate, Bertie?” he asked.

Bertie gave his friend a large piece.

Now Tofu arrived. “You’ve got some chocolate, Bertie? Remember, you owe me some.”

Bertie did not remember, but he did not argue with Tofu, who broke off an entire row of pieces and stuffed them into his mouth before helping himself to a further three pieces. Then came Olive and Pansy, who ignored Galactica, but who quickly accepted the chocolate offered to them. Then Moss and Socrates Dunbar, who took the final pieces before handing the empty silver wrapper back to Bertie.

From their window, the two teachers watched this in silence. Their tea was turning cold, but they were rapt.

“I’m not quite sure what we’ve witnessed,” said Jennifer, “but I suspect that it’s something quite significant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Campbell agreed. “We’ve just seen something done by a little boy who, quite frankly, gives us all reason to carry on.”

“Oh yes?”

“Yes.”

They put down their cups and turned away. There was a time when the audience of the play should get up and leave the theatre, on rare occasions in complete silence, reflecting on what they had witnessed. Applause is not always necessary, because sometimes it can just be felt, and is all the more profound, more affecting, for that.