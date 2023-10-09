Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 26: Sleep Deprivation

He glanced at Bob quizzically. “You know what a ship’s pilot is?”

Bob gave him a sideways look, which prompted an immediate apology from Eddie. “Sorry, Bob, it’s just that some people don’t know about these things. My old man often used to have to say to people, ‘Look, I don’t fly anything – I’m a master mariner.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know what pilots do,” said Bob. “They have to know the waters, don’t they?”

Eddie nodded. “They certainly do. They have to know everything – what the depths are; the location of rocks; currents. They have to know how to make their way past obstacles.”

“So they take the helm?” asked Bob.

“No, it’s the ship’s officers who do that. The pilot is there to advise. He never takes command of the ship from the captain.”

Bob looked interested. “So the captain is always responsible for the ship – even when there’s a pilot on board?”

“Yes,’ replied Eddie. “With one exception. And that’s in the Panama Canal. A captain who takes a ship through there has to hand over control of the vessel to the pilot.”

“So it’s almost always the captain who carries the can?”

“That’s right,” said Eddie. “And that’s always been the rule in the Royal Navy, you know. If you’re a captain in the navy and you run aground or hit another ship, you’re court-martialled.”

Bob thought about this. Captains had to sleep, presumably. “How would that rule apply if the captain was in his bunk – sleeping legitimately – and the officer of the watch hit a sandbank?”

“Still the captain’s fault,” said Eddie.

“That sounds pretty unfair.”

“It’s the sea. It’s tough – and unfair.”

Bob said that he did not see how a captain could be blamed for things that weren’t his fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there will be fault somewhere along the line,” Eddie said. “If a junior officer or one of the ratings does something wrong, then that might be because he hasn’t been trained properly – or supervised when he should have been. And whose fault is that? The captain’s.”

“That’s a bit harsh,” Bob mused.

“It’s the way it works,” said Eddie. “My old man used to say that rules like that kept captains on their toes.” He paused. “He used to take his work terribly seriously. He said that millions of pounds could depend on his directions.”

“Like air traffic control.”

“Yes, a bit like that.”

Eddie looked sad. “His job began to get him down, I think. There were little signs to begin with – then it became more serious. I was still young, but I noticed it. He often seemed absent – staring into space, as if thinking about some great puzzle.”

Eddie looked down at his hands. “When you’re a child, there’s so much you don’t notice – or never think too much about. How your parents feel, for example. We never think about how difficult it is at times for them to be them. It doesn’t occur to us that they have all sorts of things going on in their lives.”

Bob agreed. “You’re right there, Eddie.” He thought of his own parents: of how his father had never got anywhere in his job with the railways; of how his mother had been obliged to scrimp and save to keep the family going, and had never said anything about it – to anyone, as far as he knew.

“It came to a head,” Eddie continued, “when a ship ran aground near Cramond. It was a freighter coming over from Rotterdam, delivering something up at Rosyth. My dad had boarded her further out and was on the bridge. There was a thick mist, like soup. You know how it can get. Sometimes you can’t see a thing in front of your nose. It was like that.

“Obviously, he was being very careful. The master was on the bridge with him and the first officer was at the helm. They were going really slowly, apparently – two or three knots at the most, against the tide. My dad gave them an instruction – he said something like ‘Steer one-four-oh degrees, one hundred and forty degrees’, and the first officer repeated the instruction. But then he actually steered a course of two hundred and forty degrees, which took them right into a sandbank off Cramond. The ship’s screw was damaged and they had to be towed off by a tug the following day.”

Bob shook his head. “It wasn’t his fault.”

“No, it wasn’t his fault,” said Eddie. “Nobody could see where they were and their radar was malfunctioning. But the problem was that the first officer said that my dad had told him to steer two hundred and forty degrees, and the master backed him up. They were cousins, and they were obviously going to watch each other’s back. So to begin with my dad was blamed – quite unfairly.”

“That’s really bad luck,” said Bob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes. There was an inquiry, though, and things changed then. They began to dig a bit deeper and they found that both of the Dutchmen had not slept for thirty-six hours. They had been on duty solidly, because two of the other members of the crew had been drinking and were incapacitated in their bunks. So although the master and the first officer were sober, they were both sleep-deprived.”

“And that made a difference?”

“Yes,” said Eddie. “The inquiry held that the first officer had probably set the course incorrectly because he was half-asleep on his feet. They said that my dad was not to blame, but that didn’t seem to make any difference to him. He felt awful about it.”

“But you know what, Bob,” Eddie continued. “Years later, when I was thinking about this incident that pretty much wrecked my dad’s career, I began to read up about sleep deprivation in accidents, and I’ll tell you this: just about every major accident has sleep deprivation somewhere in the background, if you look for it. It’s true. Sleep deprivation is one of the biggest causes of accidents, Bob. Accidents on the road. Accidents in the home. All sorts of accidents. Sleepy people cause them because they haven’t had enough sleep and then they do something dangerous.”

Bob listened as Eddie intoned the list. “Chernobyl – sleepy operators; the Columbia shuttle disaster – a whole lot of sleep-deprived people in NASA; that big oil spill in Alaska – sleep deprivation on the tanker. The list goes on.”

“Well,” said Bob, yawning.

“I should stop now,” said Eddie. “Not everybody’s interested in sleep deprivation.”

Bob shook his head. “No. Carry on. I’m just a bit tired.”