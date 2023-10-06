Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 25: Fat Bob’s Farewell to Bacon Rolls

Bob had made a firm decision, not only to cut down on carbs, but also to stick to a regime of physical exercise. Weight was an advantage in the world of Highland Games, but for most other purposes – including longevity – it was quite the opposite. Spurred on by that innocent, though wounding, remark made by Finlay, Bob was now unshakeable in his determination to do something about the excess pounds. He had consulted a chart and had worked out his Body Mass Index. He had checked the figures, and then rechecked them, but the result remained stubbornly uncomfortable – not to say dangerous. From the BMI chart he moved to another set of tables that predicted the chance of what it called an adverse event. He wondered what the implications of an adverse event might be, and when that was elucidated he became even unhappier.

44 Scotland Street

Blood pressure, it seemed to him, was the key to the avoiding of an adverse event. If he could get his blood pressure down, then the figures became much less forbidding. And getting blood pressure down was tied up with losing weight and getting an adequate amount of exercise. Well, he knew exactly what to do about those two goals. He would eat smaller portions, reduce his carbohydrate intake, and enrol at the council gym at Craiglockhart, where his new friend, Eddie, urged on his clients. Eddie had agreed to be his personal trainer, and now all that remained to be done was to attend the first session.

Eddie was there, lifting weights, when Fat Bob entered the gym. Bob quickly spotted him and went to stand beside the structure on which the weightlifting bar rested.

“That’s impressive, Eddie,” said Bob. “Nearly two hundred kilos, I see.”

Eddie grunted from beneath the bar. Then, replacing it on the rest, he stood up and greeted Bob.

“I’ve been working up to that,” said Eddie. “It’s taken some time.”

“Could I have a go?” asked Bob.

Eddie shook his head. “You can’t start at that level, Bob. You’ll have to begin with twenty kilos, max. You can do a lot of damage, you know, if you strain your muscles.”

Bob said that he understood that, but that he was not starting from scratch. “I do Highland Games,” he said. “Even Braemar.”

Eddie laughed – a tolerant laugh. “Boys’ stuff,” he said. “But have a go, if you insist. Don’t overdo it.”

Fat Bob fetched two more heavy round weights and slipped them onto the ends of the bar.

“Haud on!” protested Eddie. “That’s too much, Bob. You’ll bust something.”

But Bob paid no attention, and was now laying prone on the lifting bench, taking the strain of the bar. Eddie moved forward in an attempt to stop the bar rising, but he was too late: Fat Bob had lifted it seemingly effortlessly. For a few moments he held it up, and then, in a fully controlled way, lowered it back onto its supports.

“Jeez,” exclaimed Eddie. “Jeez, Bob – that’s two hundred kilos there.”

Bob got up off the bench. He met Eddie’s gaze, which was one of profound admiration.

“I thought you were just some overweight guy who needed to lose a few pounds,” said Eddie. “I had no idea, Bob.”

Bob, like all strong men, was modest. “Ach, Eddie, I don’t know,” he said. “I used to be able to do far more than that.”

Eddie let out a whistle of amazement. “I suppose you pulled a train,” he said, with a smile.

Bob nodded. “Once. For charity. I pulled a train carriage along the platform at Waverley Station. It’s not all that hard, you know. You just need an initial surge and then they move easily enough.”

Eddie shook his head in disbelief. “Do you mind if I examine your biceps?” he asked.

“Nae bother,” said Bob, rolling back his sleeves.

“Jeez,” whispered Eddie, reaching out to touch the rippling muscles.

“I’ve got to lose a lot of this bulk,” Bob said. “I know it’ll weaken me, but I have to get my blood pressure down. And I’m fed up with being so large.”

Eddie nodded. “We’ll cut down your bulk by twenty per cent,” he said. “If you’re up for it, Bob.” He paused. “That is, if that’s what you really want.”

Bob assured him that he did. “I’m going to give up the Highland Games circuit,” he said. “That’s the old me. The new me is going to be very different.”

“You’re going to develop a new hobby?” asked Eddie.

“I’m open to that,” said Bob. “I haven’t decided yet. Maybe something artistic.”

“Anything will do,” said Eddie. “What’s important is that it takes your mind off eating. So many people think about food too much. You need to break that habit – if you have it.”

“I think about bacon rolls,” said Bob. “My wife, Big Lou, makes bacon rolls to die for.”

“Good choice of words,” said Eddie. “Bacon rolls are killers, Bob.”

Bob nodded sadly. “Aye, they’re not all that healthy. But …”

“No buts,” said Eddie. “There’s going to be a new you, Bob – a new you that doesn’t think about bacon rolls in those terms.”

Bob looked out of the gym window. There was a lochan just beyond the gym, surrounded by reeds in which birds made their nests. A line of ducks moved across the water. The surface was calm, reflecting the sky. He thought for a moment of the last games he had been at in Perthshire where, at the side of the field, there had been a piping competition. Bob knew many of the pipers, and he pictured now his friend, Charlie Macdonald, playing a pipe tune, a slow air, a lament even, the notes rising steadily; and the tune would be ‘Fat Bob’s Farewell to Bacon Rolls’. It would be a bit like ‘Mist Covered Mountains’, the pipe tune that somehow expressed all the longing and sadness of Gaelic Scotland’s history; this would speak, rather, of urban Scotland’s longing for unhealthy food.

He looked at Eddie. “I’m serious, Eddie,” he said. “I want to make this work.”

Eddie said that he understood that. “I can tell that you mean business, Bob. But let’s go and have a cup of tea out the front before we begin. I need a wee bit of a break.”

They went outside, into the sunlight, where a small mobile coffee bar also sold tea and energy drinks. Eddie bought them each a mug of tea and they sat down on a bench overlooking the lochan to drink it. From behind them, they heard the sound of tennis balls being pounded across the court – a cry of disappointment, laughter.

“Tell me a bit about yourself, Eddie,” said Bob.

“You want my story?” asked Eddie.

Bob said that he did. “You mentioned working on the Falkirk Wheel,” he said.

“It starts well before that,” said Eddie.