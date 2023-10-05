Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 24: Early Scottish People

Out at Nine Mile Burn, Elspeth and Matthew lay in bed, both awake, both finding it difficult to drop off to sleep after the guests at their dinner party had gone, the table cleared, the dishwasher loaded, and the lights switched off. Elspeth had checked on the boys – Tobermory, Fergus and Rognvald – who usually slept soundly and were doing exactly that when she looked into their room. There they were, their innocent heads on blue pillows that were decorated with cowboys and space rockets, and she stood for a few moments and stared at them. This was her life: these small boys, in wakefulness so full of energy, but now, briefly, making only the almost imperceptible movements of the sleeping child – the snuffling and slight stirring – these were her life. And for a moment she imagined how it might have been had she not had triplets – had that odd, zygotic moment been only slightly different, had been less fecund, and she had given birth to a single child, even to a girl, who would have no interest in cowboys and space rockets, because that was not what appealed to girls, even in androgynous times.

44 Scotland Street

Much as she doted on her sons, she would have loved to have a daughter, to have female companionship, to indulge in the things of girlhood, which did not include the noise and destruction that made up the world of young boys. Girls became women, and women kept families together: remembered birthdays, wrote messages, nurtured, made homes. They did all that in a way in which boys and men simply did not. That was not to say that they could not also do the things that men might wish to do – they could, and one might even argue that they did them better, but that was another issue altogether, for another day.

She sighed now as she lay in bed, looking up at a sliver of moonlight above her. Against these light summer nights, when darkness would begin to drain from the sky not long after three, Elspeth had installed blackout curtains, but these always seemed to have a chink, no matter how carefully one closed them, and moonlight, or morning, would announce itself on the ceiling.

She glanced at Matthew, a form under a sheet, his feet sticking out at the end. How often, she thought, do married people look at one another – actually look at one another? Familiarity meant that they did that less frequently than they might; we do not look at the furniture to which we are accustomed. Not that Matthew was just part of the furniture … well, actually, he was, she thought, a bit guiltily.

Now she said, “Are you still awake?”

The answer no would have been unbelievable, of course.

“Yes, I’m awake.”

“Thinking?” she asked.

He did not reply immediately, but then said, “Yes, I suppose so.”

She had never liked being asked what she was thinking about. Her father used to say “A penny for your thoughts”, and that had irritated her so much. What a person was thinking about was her own affair, and not something that others were entitled to know about. Was that somehow unfriendly? She thought not. People were too ready to share their every thought with others, posting their observations on social media, as if anybody really cared about what you thought. That day, Elspeth had come across such an announcement – Saw a really big dog today – and had wondered how anybody could imagine that others might be interested. And then a friend of hers, whose online offerings she looked at from time to time, had said, Tried to make bread this morning, but failed. Really hard and flat. Yeast malfunction? Of what possible interest could that be to anybody? In fact, thought, Elspeth, it was slightly exhibitionist to tell other people about one’s yeast malfunctions.

But then, more charitably, she thought, no, the banal details of the lives of others are important, because such things are socially bonding snippets. These were the things that people talked about when they gathered round the parish pump – when there was a parish pump.

If Matthew had asked her what she was thinking about, she would probably have told him about that, but he did not, and her thoughts drifted off to what had happened earlier in the evening.

“Were you pleased to see Ben?” she asked.

“A bit,” he said. “We’re never going to be all that close.”

She thought about this. Were men ever as close to their friends as women were? “You mean, you don’t have all that much in common with him?”

“Possibly. I mean that I don’t feel much for him. You know how it is?”

“No. You tell me.”

Matthew turned in bed, his feet now disappearing under the sheet. “I don’t like him as much as I like some other friends.” He paused. “Liking is an odd thing, isn’t it? What does it mean if you say you like somebody? That you share a way of looking at things? That you approve of the other person?”

Elspeth thought about this. “Is it a matter of wanting to be with the other person?’

“That doesn’t answer the question, though. It doesn’t say why you want to be with them.”

“It must be something to do with satisfaction of wants,” said Elspeth. “Friends answer our needs.”

“Such as?”

“Our need for company. We’re frightened of being alone – or at least most people are. Friends dilute the loneliness.”

Matthew thought about this. He, too, was staring at the moonlight.

“Ben and Bruce were always great friends. David and Jonathan. They were inseparable.”

“Those early friendships don’t always survive, do they? Life gets in the way.”

“True. But now Ben is keen to get Bruce involved in a scheme of his. He told me about it at the table. You were talking to Catriona at the time.”

“What did you think of those blue spectacles of hers?’

“I thought they suited her.”

“Should I wear some?” asked Elspeth.

“You don’t need specs.”

“If I did,” she said. “Should they have blue frames – like hers?”

“I don’t mind,” said Matthew. “Suit yourself.”

She wondered whether she should be hurt by this indifference; a husband should be interested in the appearance of his wife’s spectacles. She decided not to take offence, and she went on to ask him what scheme Ben had in mind.

“A Pictish centre,” said Matthew. “He’s bought an old house for it, up near Stirling.”

Elspeth was silent for a few moments. Then she said, “As in Picts? Early Scottish people?”

“Yes,” said Matthew. “And he wants me to put money into it as well.”

Elspeth’s voice showed her alarm. Matthew was not good with money. The gallery made little, and the boys were always needing new shoes and … “Money?”

“That’s what I said. But listen, darlingest, I want to go to sleep. I don’t want to talk about Picts and blue spectacle frames and …” His voice became indistinct in his drowsiness.

Elspeth sighed.