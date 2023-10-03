Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 22: A Conversation with Galactica

Bertie had predicted that Ranald Braveheart Macpherson’s party would be a disaster – and he was proved right. Later, when he discussed it with a sobbing Ranald, Bertie tried his best to cast a favourable light on events, but it was difficult, and his words of comfort fell on largely inconsolable ground.

44 Scotland Street

“At least your party went well until Galactica MacFee arrived,” Bertie said. “The first five minutes were fun, Ranald. You can be grateful for that, I suppose.”

This failed to assuage Ranald’s sobs, and so Bertie tried again.

“Some people’s parties are not even nice for five minutes,” Bertie went on. “And nobody at all went to Tofu’s party, you know. Nobody. Tofu stood there in the activity centre waiting for people to arrive, and nobody came. I’m not making this up, Ranald – I was one of those who didn’t go.”

Ranald wiped his cheeks. “Then how do you know that’s what happened?” he asked.

Bertie had no answer, but felt justified in making one up, given how upset Ranald was. “It was in the newspapers,” he said quickly. “I read about it.”

“I’m surprised that Larch didn’t go,” said Ranald.

“He was grounded,” said Bertie. “He cut down their neighbour’s tree. The neighbour was jolly cross.”

“You shouldn’t cut down trees,” said Ranald.

“No,” said Bertie.

They lapsed into silence.

Bertie thought of something else. “At least you got some nice presents, Ranald,” he said. “And people who give you presents can’t take them back.”

Ranald looked glum. “Olive did,” he said. “At the end she said that she had not enjoyed herself at all, and that she was taking her present back. She took it home with her.”

Bertie was silent as he considered this. He could imagine Olive doing that, but even so, there was no excuse for such behaviour. He was not surprised, though, that Olive did not enjoy herself, as the outrage committed by Socrates Dunbar early on in proceedings would have ruined the party for anyone – and certainly did for the victim. Socrates, who had a reputation in the school playground for impulsivity, had crept up behind Olive and put ice cream in her hair. The assault was unprovoked – and unexpected – and neither Olive nor Pansy had been able to retaliate because Socrates had gone into the bathroom, locked himself in, and jeered triumphantly at Olive from within.

“Socrates shouldn’t have put ice cream in Olive’s hair,” said Bertie. “That sort of thing never helps, Ranald.”

“I know,” said Ranald. “And it’s a waste of ice cream, Bertie.”

“That too,” Bertie agreed.

That incident, though, had been no more than the warm-up for the uncomfortable scene that had played itself out some fifteen minutes later. Olive and Pansy had retreated to the kitchen, where they were busy attempting to wash the ice cream out of Olive’s hair; in the Macpherson living room, under a few dispirited party balloons, Galactica MacFee had announced to Bertie that she wished to speak to him in private, in the hall.

“What I have to say to you is not for other people,” Galactica said. “It’s just for you and me, Bertie.”

Bertie wondered why they could not stay where they were, but his objections were dismissed.

Galactica looked round. “There are some very indiscreet people in this room,” she said. “People like that can’t keep a secret.”

“I don’t want to know any more secrets, Galactica,” Bertie pleaded. “Thank you, anyway, for offering to tell me.”

Galactica shook a finger at him. “There are some things you have to do, Bertie Pollock,” she said. “If everybody just did what they wanted to do, then where would Scotland be? Can you answer that, Bertie? I don’t think you can.”

Bertie sensed that nothing he said would change Galactica’s mind, and so he reluctantly accompanied her into the hall. There she closed the door.

“Now we’re alone, Bertie,” said Galactica.

Bertie said nothing.

“I want you to feel at ease with me, Bertie,” Galactica continued. “I want you to look on me as a friend.”

Bertie swallowed. “That’s fine, Galactica. Now, can we go back?”

“Not so fast, Bertie,” said Galactica, reaching out to restrain him. “I have something really important to tell you.”

Bertie looked down at the floor. He wished that he had sent his excuses for this party. It would have been so easy just to say that he was ill and that as a result he could not come. Nothing serious, of course – just a mild dose of leprosy, perhaps.

“As you know,” Galactica said, “you can’t get married until you’re really old. That’s the law in Scotland. You know that, don’t you?”

Bertie nodded.

“I think you have to be at least twenty,” Galactica continued. “That sounds late, and I suppose it means that some people are only married for a year or two before they die. But you can’t argue with the law, Bertie.”

“I didn’t say you could,” muttered Bertie.

“So, I think it’s best to sort out who you’re going to marry at an early stage,” Galactica said. “That way there won’t be any argument when you get to twenty.”

Bertie bit his lip.

“And before you get married, you get engaged,” Galactica informed him. “You know about that, I imagine, Bertie.”

Bertie nodded – almost imperceptibly, but he nodded.

Galactica was staring at him. Now her eyes narrowed. “I’ve heard some rumours, Bertie,” she said.

Bertie tried to sound confident. “Oh yes?”

“About you,” said Galactica. “About you and Olive.”

Bertie looked away. He wanted the ground to open up beneath him. He wanted a siren to go off and the house to be evacuated. He wanted to be anywhere but here, with Galactica MacFee.

“Yes,” Galactica continued. “People say that you and Olive are engaged and that you’re going to be married when you’re twenty. That’s what people say, Bertie.”

Bertie took a deep breath. “That’s not true, Galactica,” he protested. “It’s just not true. I was never, ever engaged to Olive. She’s just making it up. She’s been making that up for years.”

Galactica listened with interest. Then, when Bertie finished, she said, “Well, I’m very pleased to hear that, Bertie, because it means that you and I can get engaged.” She paused. “That’s good news, isn’t it, Bertie?”